Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 15 Alex Terrace, Antigonish. Jewellery, books, clothing, household items, Christmas items, miscellaneous items. Don’t forget to wear a mask.
A local group is raising money to restore a replica of The Hector in Pictou. It's hoped the ship can be restored by 2023, marking the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the original Hector in Pictou harbour, bringing 189 emigrants to their new home. https://bit.ly/30w3fbx
Chole Cameron of Inverness walked away with $140, John LeBlanc will have another chance at the ATM this afternoon.
Preliminary List of Candidates for Paqtnkek Band Elections R...10:17 am | Read Full Article
There is lots of interest in the upcoming band elections at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. The deadline for submitting nominations was Wednesday. Two are running for Chief, incumbent Tma Francis and Michael Gerard Julian. There are currently 18 candidates running for band council, including the five incumbents; Judy Bernard-Julian, Anne Marie Paul, Jeremy Raymond Paul, […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Continue to Rise9:55 am | Read Full Article
The price at the pump keeps climbing. The province’s Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 2.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.45.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.45.9 on Cape Breton. The price of diesel is […]
Dates for IWK 250 Weekend in 2022 set at Riverside Internati...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway management announced July 21-23 as the dates for the 2022 edition of the IWK 250 Super Weekend. With the event cancelled the last two years because of health restrictions, management hopes the third time is the charm. The 2022 event will kick off Thursday, July 21 with the popular Tailgate Party, regional […]