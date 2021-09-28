Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 61 Tamara Drive, Antigonish. Lot’s of dishes, household items, dog crate, etc.. Rain or shine.
Velma MacNeil of Antigonish walked away with $100 bucks from the ATM, first time player, hope you have the pin, Paul Van will give someone a chance at winning later today
Happy Birthday Neil Landry of Pomquet, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got you address and we'll send the voucher along to you.
Heartland Tour Recognizes Pictou County as the Most Active C...9:47 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County is Nova Scotia’s most active county. The recognition will be formally marked with a presentation Saturday to the Pictou County Trails Association by the President of the Heartland Tour, Dr. Nicholas Giacomantonio. The presentation also includes an award of $2,500. The Heartland Tour is a province-wide public awareness initiative of the Cardiac Cycling […]
St. FX University Planning Events to Mark the Inaugural Nati...9:36 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University has a couple of events planned for tomorrow, the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. There will be a Ceremony of Remembrance at 11 Thursday morning in Mulroney Hall’s Joyce Family Atrium followed by a ribbon tying at Alumni Plaza. Members of the St. FX Community and the local area are invited […]
X-Men Soccer ranked #4 in the Country, X-Women Rugby sits Ni...8:46 am | Read Full Article
The U Sports national rankings are out and the St.FX men’s soccer team jumped into the number four position. Last week, the team sat in the six spot. The X Women rugby team remain in the top ten and now sit ninth. The x football team also received votes. Facebook Twitter