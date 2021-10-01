Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5 Coady Avenue, Antigonish.
Open House for the Accessibility Plan
Date: Tuesday, November 2
Time: Drop-in between 3 and 7pm
Location: The People's Place Library in the Community Room, 283 Main Street
For more information about the event and the Accessibility Plan, visit https://townofantigonish.ca/accessibility-plan.html
A reminder to residents who were impacted by the water valve repair work taking place on Hawthorne Street on Thursday, September 30:
Please be sure to run your taps to release any trapped air and discoloured water as the system returns to normal.
Canada Post Plans Special Stamp Issue that honours Five Cana...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Canada Post has announced it will pay tribute to five legendary editorial cartoonists, including one with local connections, through a special stamp issue. Over the next week, Canada Post officials say the five award-winning cartoonists will each behonoured with their own stamp. Among them is Antigonish native Bruce MacKinnon of the Halifax Chronicle Herald. A […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise More than Three Cents a Litr...9:36 am | Read Full Article
You will be paying more at the pump. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Both gasoline and diesel are up by 3.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline is $1.38 in the eastern mainland and $1.38.8 on Cape Breton. The minimum […]
Sports Roundup – September 306:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Maritime Junior Hockey League: South Shore Lumberjacks at Pictou County Weeks Crushers 7 p.m. Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League: The Cape Breton West Islanders host the Pictou Weeks Majors tonight at 7pm at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. Because we are still in Phase 4, attendance is restricted […]