Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at Abercrombie Community Centre,1589 Abercrombie Road. No admission without masks.
Late Buses: Bus 333 driven by Don McNutt taking students home from St Andrew's Consolidated School, and Bus 332, driven by AJ Sears taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High, and St Andrew Junior School, are travelling 15 minutes late.
Open House for the Accessibility Plan
Date: Tuesday, November 2
Time: Drop-in between 3 and 7pm
Location: The People's Place Library in the Community Room, 283 Main Street
For more information about the event and the Accessibility Plan, visit https://townofantigonish.ca/accessibility-plan.html
A reminder to residents who were impacted by the water valve repair work taking place on Hawthorne Street on Thursday, September 30:
Please be sure to run your taps to release any trapped air and discoloured water as the system returns to normal.
Province Reports 77 New Cases since Wednesday3:50 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries since the last update on Wednesday. Fifty one of the cases are in the Central Zone, 13 are in the Western Zone, seven in Eastern Zone. And six in Northern Zone. There are 240 active cases of the virus. Eleven people are in […]
Canada Post Plans Special Stamp Issue that honours Five Cana...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Canada Post has announced it will pay tribute to five legendary editorial cartoonists, including one with local connections, through a special stamp issue. Over the next week, Canada Post officials say the five award-winning cartoonists will each behonoured with their own stamp. Among them is Antigonish native Bruce MacKinnon of the Halifax Chronicle Herald. A […]
Sports Roundup – September 306:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Maritime Junior Hockey League: South Shore Lumberjacks at Pictou County Weeks Crushers 7 p.m. Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League: The Cape Breton West Islanders host the Pictou Weeks Majors tonight at 7pm at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. Because we are still in Phase 4, attendance is restricted […]