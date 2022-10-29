Noon to 6 @ 121 George Street, New Glasgow (near the bridge)
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: Man's wallet in the Parking Lot of Shoppers Drug Mart, Antigonish. Call (604) 369-5253.
From the Town of Antigonish: Town Public Works and Electric Utility crews are repairing a utility pole on the corner of Bay Street and Adam Street.
Motorists please drive with caution in the area and be mindful of personnel on-site.
Community Posting:
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking for volunteers and hosting an Information Session for anyone interested in lending a hand.
Local Talent Featured at Antigonish Jazz Fest9:40 am | Read Full Article
There is a lot of local talent featured in next month’s inaugural Antigonish Jazz Fest. The event will be held from November 17th to 19th. Artistic Director Paul Tynan says the local talent includes community groups as well as members of the St. FX Music Faculty. Several other artists have connections to the local […]
Local artists produce new album with the help of kids6:21 am | Read Full Article
A group of local musicians and vocalists have come together to produce another children’s album. In 2019, the group, Bingly and the Rogues released their debut album “Critical Hit”, which was nominated for both an East Coast Music Award and a Nova Scotia Music Award. One of the producers of the album, Justin Gregg, says […]
Sports Roundup – October 296:18 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: In Soccer, the X-Men closed out the regular season with an exciting 1-0 victory over the UNB Reds at St. FX Stadium. Both the X-Men and Reds finish the season with 7-3-2 records and 23 points. With the win, the X-Men secured second place in the tiebreaker scenario against the Reds, […]