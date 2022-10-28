Yard sale: 8 – 11:30 a.m., at 84 Greenhill Drive, Antigonish, Furniture, household items, girls winter jackets, pants, etc. Lots of toys, home decor and more!
Happy Birthday Jackson Greencorn of Antigonish, have a super day, have a voucher here with your name on it, claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5 and your treats will be at Tim Horton's James St location, enjoy.
Here's this morning's gas prices, regular up 5.3, diesel up 1.6. Prices shown are for Northeastern NS, for Cape Breton, 178.3 and 228.2.
Oct 28 Subway Trivia:
THIS type of character makes the best spooky movie or TV villain, according to a survey. What is it?
Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Local artists produce new album with the help of kids6:21 am | Read Full Article
A group of local musicians and vocalists have come together to produce another children’s album. In 2019, the group, Bingly and the Rogues released their debut album “Critical Hit”, which was nominated for both an East Coast Music Award and a Nova Scotia Music Award. One of the producers of the album, Justin Gregg, says […]
New Canada Disability benefit on the way6:19 am | Read Full Article
The federal government is moving forward with a new Canada Disability Benefit. It is estimated that one in five Canadians is living with a disability. Those with a disability tend to have lower incomes. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the disability benefit is going to be modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement […]
X-Women Rugby’s Sierra Wood named AUS Rookie of the Year11:22 am | Read Full Article
A member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women has picked a major award from Atlantic University Sport. AUS has named Sierra Wood as the women’s rugby rookie of the year. This is the 11th time a St. FX student-athlete has won this award. The first year nursing student from Stirling, Ontario was the team’s starting […]