Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 15 Alex Terrace, Antigonish. Christmas items, books, jewellery, clothing, toys, household items and much more. Don’t forget to wear your face mask.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: Prescription eye glasses outside Lobster Gallery Restaurant, near the St. Ann's Motel on Highway 105. Call 416-727-9157.
Happy Birthday Johnathan Boyle of St Andrews, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's Treats, we'll send the voucher to you
Antigonish Man raises $1,500 for CACL Antigonish by Cycling ...6:30 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish man has raised $1,500 for CACL Antigonish through long-distance cycling. Just over a week ago, Connor Fraser took his bike and cycled from Meat Cove to Antigonish, a distance of 300 kilometres. Fraser says it took him 13 hours to complete the feat; 12 hours of ride time. Fraser says road cycling is a rather new […]
Parks Canada seeks Public Feedback as It Develops a Manageme...6:00 am | Read Full Article
Parks Canada is looking for your input as it develops a management plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The federal agency says it’s been working with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia to develop a management plan through a two-eyed seeing lens, meaning the plan aims to reflect both Western and Indigenous knowledge. The acting […]
Sports Roundup – October 246:19 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Atlantic University Sport The X-Men Football team were propelled by a 24-point second quarter in Saturday afternoon’s Bigg Bowl game to finish the day with a 48-21 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters. The X-Men remain undefeated with a 4-0 record atop the AUS conference standings. In Hockey, the X-Women scored four times on […]