Yard Sale: October 7
9am – 1pm @ 5406 Highway 19, Judique
Nova Scotia Health’s mobile primary care clinic is going to Cobequid and Middleton this weekend and will be in Neil's Harbour next week. For complete details, visit: https://www.nshealth.ca/mobileprimarycare
Speaking about Squash! with Annabelle Cameron, RHN
.. just in time for Thanksgiving - learn how to buy, cut and cook squash.
Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 6pm
#Westville Library
Please call the library for more information - (902) 396-5022
Bus 134, driven by Jody Ingraham-Phillips taking students home from Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
The RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in the search for Derek Kruger, who was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury. On October 3, 2023, Derek Kruger, 78, was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury. Kruger was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish on September 29. On October 4, Kruger’s red Mazda Miata was […]
An excellent result for competitors from Antigonish County at the recent Provincial 4-H show in Windsor. Katie MacNeil of Ashdale, a member of the Youth Advisory Committee for National 4-H and the Members Voice Committee for Nova Scotia 4-H says a number of Antigonish County residents finished at or near the top. Two 4H competitors […]
The StFX Sports Hall of Fame is ready to welcome some new members this week. The 2023 class of the STFX Sports hall of Fame is being inducted tonight, at 7 p.m. during a special ceremony in Barrick Auditorium at the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. The four athletes include basketball player Varouj Gurunlian, football […]