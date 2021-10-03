Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 121 Clam Harbour Road, Port Shoreham, Guysborough County. Household items for sale. Rain or shine. Last one for the year. All welcome
Happy Birthday Brooklyn Ehler of St Andrews, we have a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it to the address we've been supplied with, enjoy and have a super day.
Good morning, October is in full swing, sun mostly with seasonable to above temps. We'll take it. Great to get out and get all that landscaping work done before it's too cold to do so. Breezy today temps around 13 ish, patchy frost tonight low's around 1 - 5. Have an awesome day.
Province Identifies 86 New Cases of COVID-19 since Last Upda...2:06 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries since the last update on October 1, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 231, with 16 people in hospital, including four in the ICU. There are 67 cases in Central Zone, 13 cases in Western Zone, […]
Follow-up Book from Past Graduates and Former Associates of ...10:48 am | Read Full Article
A new book containing personal essays from 26 individuals from 10 countries, past graduates and former associates of the Coady International Institute has been released. “Sprouting Seeds of Radical Education” is a follow up book to “Seeds of Radical Education at the Coady International Institute”, published in 2019. One of the editors of the book, […]
Rugby’s Hannah Ellis, Soccer’s Nick Aquino are S...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
X-Women Rugby fly half Hannah Ellis is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Ellis, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, earned STFX player of the game honours in the X-Women’s 45-17 victory over UPEI on Sunday. She scored one try in the game and was a leader on the field for the X-Women […]