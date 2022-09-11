Yard Sale at 681 North Side River Bourgeois Rd., River Bourgeois from 10am-2pm
Kids & Baby items, toys, household, shoes & clothing, and lots more!
Everything must go!
Arguably the most beautiful jump in cat history.
There's been an armed robbery in Westville. https://bit.ly/3Dhpe7h
Happy Birthday Chad Baker Jr of Lismore, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. We have a voucher with your name on it, please drop into the station to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5, and redeem your treats at Tim's James St location Antigonish.
The province ended the 2021-2022 fiscal year in the black. Figures released this morning by Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster show the province posted a surplus of $350.9 million . Government had projected a $584.9 million deficit in last year’s budget. That was later updated to a forecasted surplus of $107.7 million. Revenues […]
Westville Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say they received a report of the incident shortly before midnight last night at the Circle K gas bar and convenience store at Exit 21 in Westville. Investigators say a man entered the store, threatened the employee with a non-firearm weapon. The man fled on foot with […]
It’s the final card of the season this weekend at Riverside International Speedway in James River Some of the best racers in the region will be at the track Saturday for round 11 of 12 of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour and the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series will crown its inaugural champion. […]