2880 Southside River Denys Road, Valley Mills
Rugby: X-Women take game one of the exhibition tournament with a final score of 50-0 over the SMU Huskies! #goxgo
The federal and provincial governments have announced $400,000 to support a number of initiatives in the lobster fishery. The commitment was unveiled at a ceremony in Lismore. https://bit.ly/3qbjhks
A new Coast Guard vessel, the CCGS Chignecto Bay was welcomed into the fleet at its home port in Port Bickerton on Friday. https://bit.ly/3QtuiIV
A new Coast Guard vessel was officially welcomed into the fleet in Port Bickerton Friday. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the vessel, CCGS Chignecto Bay, is the twelfth of 20 new search and rescue lifeboats. Fraser says to see a continued presence by the Coast Guard in rural communities like Port Bickerton means a lot. These […]
The federal and provincial governments are teaming up to assist the lobster fishery in the adoption of new and improved on-board handling and holding technologies. On Friday in Lismore, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and provincial Fisheries Minister Steve Craig announced $400,000 in funding the help the Maritime Fisherman’s Union in a project to improve […]
LOCAL SPORTS In their final pre-season exhibition game of the season, the Saint Mary’s Huskies and the X-Men battled to a 1-1 draw in a Friday afternoon match at St. FX Stadium. The X-Men open AUS regular season play next Friday at home, kicking off at 7:15pm against Acadia. Today, the X-Women Rugby team host […]