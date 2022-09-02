beginning 9 am @Lundy’s on Larry’s River Road.
Great deals – everything has to go!
Yard Sale: Sept 3
beginning 9 am @Lundy’s on Larry’s River Road.
Next week Nova Scotia Health’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines in Northern and Eastern zones to help support vaccine accessibility.
Learn more: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/psa-nova-scotia-health-vaccine-outreach-clinics-offering-drop-vaccines-northern-and-eastern
Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique will remain closed through the Labour Day Weekend due to an equipment failure (Heat Pump & Air Conditioning). Will re-open Tuesday morning at 11 am.
The cost of filling up is down today. Gasoline falls more than 7 cents a litre, diesel is down just under a cent. https://bit.ly/3AGgzIJ
Councillors in Inverness County have agreed to send a letter to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway about rising policing costs. Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that policing costs and retroactive pay are the subjects of ongoing negotiations between the RCMP and the federal government. MacDonald said […]
The newest member of Inverness Municipal Council wants something done about the lack of access to the 911 service. District 2 Councillor Blair Phillips told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood that there were two incidents in his district where residents were unable to contact 911 during emergencies. Describing it as a “major problem,” […]
St. FX Football has announced its Athletes of the Week. The Offensive Player of the week is second year running back Malcolm Bussey. The Hammonds Plains native from the school’s Human Kinetics program scored two touchdowns for the X-Men in their 25-12 win over Saint Mary’s over the weekend. The Defensive Player of the Week […]