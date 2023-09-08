379 Reserve Street, Glace Bay, NS
9am-11am
Bus 347, driven by Irving Mugford taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, and St Andrew Junior School, is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Bus 241, driven by Alfred Boudreau takng students home from Richmond Education Centre/Academy is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Lost - "Maggie", a small white dog missing in the James River area. If you've found Maggie, call 902-863-4227.
Inverness County staff is asking Council for feedback on the service exchange agreement between the province and municipality. CAO Keith MacDonald said the road component to the draft to date is concerning. MacDonald says the municipality and county of Inverness we have some of the highest amount of kilometres of those classifications of roads. The […]
Bear Head Energy and Eskasoni First Nation announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on Bear Head’s proposed green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage, and loading facility in Point Tupper. A release states the agreement affirms a commitment to work together and provides a framework for engaging in dialogue to identify areas […]
Several former stand-outs with the St. FX Rugby X-Women have been named to the 32-member Canada Women’s Rugby team for its upcoming tour of England. Forwards Olivia Demerchant and Tyson Beukeboom and back Magali Harvey are among the selected members of the team. The tour will be a tune-up for the inaugural WXV Tournament an […]