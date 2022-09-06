Yard sale: From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 4124 South River Road, Antigonish
The Town of Antigonish is looking for feedback from residents on a draft Accessibility Plan. https://bit.ly/3wZwZLn
Sept 5 - 6: We are giving another party for you and 9 friends from Pita Pit and Gojis! We will announce the winner Tuesday afternoon so make sure you tune in!
Sept 6 Subway Trivia: THIS happens more often on Tuesday than any other day of the week. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Antigonish Seeks Input from Residents on a Draft Accessibili...9:42 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish is asking residents to come out and voice their input on a draft municipal accessibility plan for the community. The draft, developed by the town and its accessibility committee along with consultants Upland Planning and RHAD Architects, includes recommendations for the town on items such as transportation, employment, and awareness and […]
Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Im...9:25 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says measures are being taken to streamline the Immigration process, in part to help address the country’s labour shortage. Fraser, who is also the country’s Immigration Minister says more staff is being hired to deal with the requests to enter the country. Fraser says if we are going to […]
Sports Roundup – September 56:11 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS U18 Major Exhibition: CB West Islanders avenged an 8-0 loss on Saturday, defeating the Pictou Weeks Majors 4-3 in Port Hawkesbury. NS U16 AAA Exhibition: Cabot Highlanders vs CB Jets – 2pm @ Membertou Sports Centre NATIONAL SPORTS Teoscar Hernandez’s R-B-I single in the seventh inning scored the go-ahead run as the […]