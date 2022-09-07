From 9 a.m. to noon, 3927 South River Road. Lots of Christmas/Halloween decorations and household items
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Pictou Town Council has given second reading to a development agreement to re-purpose the former golf course. https://bit.ly/3TNrGZ2
The Town of Pictou and the Municipality of Pictou County are reviewing municipal boundaries. https://bit.ly/3D3IWDr
A number of tourism-related businesses in Guysborough County and Cape Breton have received financial support from the federal government. https://bit.ly/3RpZXMi
Local Companies post Low Bids on Construction Contracts8:38 am | Read Full Article
Local companies submitted the lowest bid on a couple of recent construction contracts. S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $3.5 million for drainage, guardrail and asphalt concrete patching and repaving for two projects in Pictou County. The work includes a 5.3 kilometre section of Bailey’s Brook Ardness Road and 2.2 kilometres of […]
Pictou Town Council approves second reading of Development A...7:49 am | Read Full Article
A development on the former Pictou Golf Course land has been given the go-ahead. Pictou town council passed second reading of a development agreement with C.F. Construction to build 36 two unit buildings on the lands at 321 Beaches Road. The development will be privately owned, with the group responsible for roads and infrastructure within the development. […]
Two Local Curlers win Bronze in Curling at Canadian 55-Plus ...9:34 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Leona Williams and Jack Machielsen of St. Andrews were part of a Nova Scotia team that took bronze in the 65-plus championships in Mixed Curling at the 2022 Canada 55-plus games in Kamloops, BC recently. Nova Scotia took bronze by beating host BC 6-3. The Canada 55-plus games is a large multi-sport event with […]