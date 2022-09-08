From 9 a.m. – noon at 14 MacDougall Street. Variety of items, kids toys, clothes, etc.
Late Bus: Rte 193, in Inverness, driven by Mike Penkuinas and serving SAERC, and Tamarac Education Centre, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Late Bus: Rte 342, in Antigonish, driven by Nadine Hudson and serving Antigonish Education centre, Dr JH Gillis Regional High School, HM MacDonald Elementary School, and St Andrew Junior School, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.
Province to get rid of the Invasive Smallmouth Bass in Guysb...7:16 pm | Read Full Article
The province is taking steps it get rid of the invasive smallmouth bass in Dobsons Lake in Guysborough County. This weekend, staff from the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture will use a fish pesticide called rotenone to kill the bass and prevent their spread to other waterways. Fisheries Minister Steve Craig says rotenone is a […]
Appleseed Court to be Officially Opened Tuesday7:11 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s newest complex Appleseed Court will be officially opened next week. It will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.; all are welcome to attend. The 12 unit facility on Appleseed Drive has a mix of one, two and three bedroom units, a community room and an outdoor area […]
Two Local Curlers win Bronze in Curling at Canadian 55-Plus ...9:34 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Leona Williams and Jack Machielsen of St. Andrews were part of a Nova Scotia team that took bronze in the 65-plus championships in Mixed Curling at the 2022 Canada 55-plus games in Kamloops, BC recently. Nova Scotia took bronze by beating host BC 6-3. The Canada 55-plus games is a large multi-sport event with […]