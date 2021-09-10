Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon, 4 West Street, Antigonish. Household items, Classic Chev floor mats, bench seat cover, books, kitchen pans, dishes, many other interesting items.
Filling up will cost you a little more today. Gasoline and diesel prices increased overnight. http://bit.ly/3ltb7S3
Voters can cast ballots in advance polls for the federal election from today until Monday. http://bit.ly/3jZ9w6C
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise10:42 am | Read Full Article
You will be paying more at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 1.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.37.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.38.4. The price of diesel […]
Advance Polls Open For the Federal Election10:25 am | Read Full Article
Advance polls open today for the September 20th federal election. Voters can cast their ballots at polling stations today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details on advance poll locations can be found on the Voter Information Card you received in the mail or at the Elections Canada web site at […]
St. FX Soccer Teams Prepare for 2021 Season4:04 pm | Read Full Article
After a long layoff, the StFX Soccer teams are ready to hit the pitch. Graham Kennedy, head coach for the women’s and men’s soccer squads, said with players not losing a year of eligibility last year due to there not being an Atlantic University Sport season, the women’s side has 17 new players while the […]