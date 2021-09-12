Yard sale at 9923 Route 16 Guysborough, Lots of Christmas decorations, house items and small furniture
Advance polls are open for the September 20th federal election. http://bit.ly/3jZ9w6C
Antigonish Mayor discouraged by Incident on St. FX Campus La...4:59 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish’s mayor said she was discouraged after seeing a video involving two young men climbing on top of an ambulance while paramedics responded to a call at StFX University. The incident took place last weekend. Since then, StFX VP of students Elizabeth Yep , stated footage suggests the individuals involved are StFX students and the […]
Premier says Province Is Not Planning an Enforcement Team ov...4:55 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Tim Houston doesn’t expect at this point the province will have an enforcement team over its plan to start requiring proof of full vaccination for non-essential, discretionary, recreation and leisure services and activities, starting October 4th. That would include dining out, going to a fitness facility, a movie, theatre performance or sporting event. The […]
Atlantic University Sports announces Health and Safety Polic...4:47 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced conference-wide health and safety policies in place for the start of the 2021-22 season. For regular season competition, beginning today, all individuals setting foot on the field of play including AUS student-athletes, coaches, team staff, officials, minor officials and game-day staff, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be […]