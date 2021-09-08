Yard sale from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 85 Arthur Point Road, West Arm Tracadie, (off Summerside Road. 1 mile in, follow the balloons.)
RCMP in Inverness County have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with an incident this week in Egypt Falls. http://bit.ly/3ndCUID
Premier Tim Houston did not waste any time in making changes to the province’s health authority after being sworn in. On September 1, one day after naming his cabinet and two days after being sworn in, Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team. Also that day, Thompson […]
Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a borrowing resolution totalling $262,500 for its wastewater plant. Finance director Erin MacEachern said there is a balloon payment due in October, and refinancing requires two resolutions, one a temporary borrowing resolution which goes to the Minister of Municipal Affairs for approval, the second grants Municipal Finance Corporation the ability […]
The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is coming to Riverside International Speedway this weekend. The track will will host the Toromont 150 on Saturday along with the NAPA Sportsman Series’ Henry’s Autopro 75 . Local favourite Donald Chisholm will race in the Cat Car for Kids as a fundraiser for the IWK Foundation in the […]