Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 11 Arbor Drive, Antigonish. Household Items, clothing, shoes and costume jewelry, small furniture and decorative pieces!
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province has closed the books on its 2020-21 fiscal year, with the deficit of more than $300 million. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic cost more than $900 million. http://bit.ly/3AuiwXa
Province Identifies 34 New Cases of COVID-194:36 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 173, with four people in hospital. Twenty-six of the cases are in Northern Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There is a large cluster of linked […]
Province Spends Almost $940 Million Related to the COVID-19 ...4:34 pm | Read Full Article
New figures show grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Nova Scotia government’s bottom line. Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster released final figures from the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended on March 31st. The province posted a deficit of $341.6 million dollars. When the budget was tabled by […]
Pomquet’s Logan Chisholm to Captain QMJHL’s Acad...8:16 am | Read Full Article
Pomquet native Logan Chisholm has been named Captain of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The 20-year-old forward was an alternate captain with the team the past two seasons. He was the fans’ choice as the hardest working player for Acadie-Bathurst last season. He has played in 165 career games in the Q, […]