Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Chisholm Street. Multiple homes are participating on the cul-de-sac. Kids toys, tools, furniture, clothing and more!
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The 5th Phase of the Province's COVID-19 Re-Opening Plan has been delayed. http://bit.ly/3lnzYGz
Province Delays Fifth Phase of COVID-19 Re-Opening Plan4:00 pm | Read Full Article
The province is delaying the fifth phase of its reopening plan until at least October 4,when the province`s proof of vaccination policy comes into effect. During a COVID-19 update, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the fourth wave of COVID is here. Along with the outbreak in Northern Nova Scotia, Thompson said, there are […]
Province Identifies 66 New Cases of COVID-193:55 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 66 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 18 recoveries. That raises the number of active cases of the virus to 173, four people are in hospital COVID-19 units. Sixty-one of the new cases are in Northern Zone. Fifty-nine are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to […]
Atlantic University Sports announces Health and Safety Polic...4:47 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced conference-wide health and safety policies in place for the start of the 2021-22 season. For regular season competition, beginning today, all individuals setting foot on the field of play including AUS student-athletes, coaches, team staff, officials, minor officials and game-day staff, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be […]