From 8 am till 5 pm at 1748 Summerside Road Bayfield. All different things toys tools knicknacks
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Hurricane Preparedness Session Thursday, August 31st 7-8:30pm Antigonish People’s Place Library in the Community Room or join remotely via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/watch/AntigonishPeoplesPlace/
Tonight’s FREE Festival of Summer Sounds show featuring Cassie & Maggie MacDonald that was to be held at the Caladh Marquee Tent in Pictou is cancelled tonight due to flooding in the tent after this morning’s heavy rainfall.
A pair of ladies' glasses have been lost near St. Martha’s Hospital, the Landing, or Sobeys Antigonish. The main color is blue. Call 902-338-1434 if found.
Antigonish Weather Title
Mulgrave Road Theatre receives provincial green funding11:26 am | Read Full Article
During an announcement earlier today in Guysborough, the Mulgrave Road Theatre received $500,000 from the Province’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund to create a net-zero community space and performance centre. A release from the province states the Mulgrave Road Theatre will renovate and expand the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation building in Guysborough to create a […]
The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education school y...10:29 am | Read Full Article
The school year for the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education begins on Wednesday, September 6. Gary Adams, regional executive director of education for the CCRCE, said staff have been preparing for some time, noting some teachers will officially return to classrooms today. New to schools this year is a system improvement plan, which Adams […]
Sports Roundup – August 275:49 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The X-Men Football squad opened the regular season with a 22-8 win over the visiting Bishop’s Gaiters on a rainy Saturday afternoon. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan went 13-30 with 149 yards and two passing touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey managed 18 carries for 115 yards on the ground. Next up for St. FX is […]