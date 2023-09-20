From noon to 4 p.m. at 58 Victoria Street, clothing, tools, dishes, bedding, bed frames, furniture, pictures, toaster oven and more
A free screening of The Hector: Canada's Mayflower - at the library TODAY!
Sept 17, 1:30pm - Antigonish
All welcome!
@TOWNofPICTOU @OfPictou @989XFM @Q979FM @AntigonishTown
The postponed game on Saturday, September 16th between the @weekscrushers and the @AmherstRamblers at Amherst Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 20th at 7:30 p.m.
A set of keys for a Hyundai was recently lost on the Glen Road. If found, please call 902-863-0994.
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Additional Portfolio Touc...12:41 pm | Read Full Article
Last week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shuffled his cabinet and one local MLA saw his responsibilities increase. Houston named Inverness Allan MacMaster as the new Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. MacMaster will also retain his previous duties as Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Labour Relations, Minister of Gaelic Affairs […]
Richmond MLA Trevor Boudrueau is Honoured and Humbled to be ...10:54 am | Read Full Article
Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau accepted some new cabinet responsibilities last week. During a recent cabinet shuffle, Premier Tim Houston named Boudreau as the new Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for L’nu Affairs. Boudreau replaces Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane in the role, after Houston nominated MacFarlane as the new Speaker in the […]
Rugby’s Emily Dodge and Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro n...11:48 am | Read Full Article
The athletes of the week at St. FX come from the sports of Rugby and Soccer. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Centre Emily Dodge. The second year Nursing student from Fall River was named Player of the Game in the X-Women’s 21-19 win over Acadia on Sunday. She led […]