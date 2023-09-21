From 9 a.m. to noon at 38 Highland Drive. Toys, furniture, lamps, clothes, etc.
A free screening of The Hector: Canada's Mayflower - at the library TODAY!
Sept 17, 1:30pm - Antigonish
All welcome!
@TOWNofPICTOU @OfPictou @989XFM @Q979FM @AntigonishTown
The postponed game on Saturday, September 16th between the @weekscrushers and the @AmherstRamblers at Amherst Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 20th at 7:30 p.m.
A set of keys for a Hyundai was recently lost on the Glen Road. If found, please call 902-863-0994.
Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says Affordability, Housing Priorities
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill visited the local area recently to speak with residents about the concerns ahead of the Nova Scotia Legislature opening this October. Churchill was in Antigonish on Wednesday as part of a tour across the province. He said the focus of the visit was to meet with groups helping people […]
Eastern Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department to Reopen
The emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is reopening tonight. The ED was scheduled to be closed until Monday. However officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority says shifts have been filled , allowing the department to reopen tonight at 9. Facebook Twitter
X-Men Football, X-Women Soccer, X-Women Cross Country and X-Women Rugby in National Rankings
Four STFX sports teams are in the national rankings this week. The STFX football team is in the fourth spot in the USPORTS rankings. They are joined by the women’s soccer and cross country teams, who are both ranked 7th, and the women’s rugby team, ranked 10th. Facebook Twitter