From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 32 Hollows Way, Williams point, Antigonish. Odds and ends, household items, dorm room decor/storage, Halloween and Christmas decorations, wine carboys kit, bed linen and movies.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Bus 358, driven by Lorne Teasdale taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School & St Andrew Junior School is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Want to learn more about coastal erosion and how to prevent it? Then you won't want to miss this session coming up on Oct. 5 at the Lismore Community Hall.
In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30, the library will be hosting button-making sessions.
Come join us on Wednesday September 27 and Thursday September 28 from 11am-1pm and 4-6pm on the 1st floor of the library to make buttons for this important date.
#stfx
Gasoline Falls another 8.1 Cents a Litre in Weekly UARB Sett...6:44 am | Read Full Article
The price of gasoline has taken another tumble. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gas and diesel prices overnight. Gasoline plunged 8.1 cents a litre. That’s in addition to the 5 cent drop yesterday, after the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is […]
Premier Tim Houston to lead Provincial Mission to Indo-Pacif...8:59 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is heading a provincial mission to three countries in the Indo-Pacific region – Singapore, the Philippines and Japan – September 22 to October 4. A release from the province states the focus of the mission is to help recruit healthcare workers, strengthen business relationships and advance […]
Dates set for 2024 IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedw...10:36 am | Read Full Article
Management for Riverside International Speedway announced July 17-20 as the dates for the 2024 edition of the IWK 250 Super Weekend. The event is the largest stock car racing event in eastern Canada. While the event schedule for next year is not set, traditionally it includes practice on Wednesday evening for those divisions that race […]