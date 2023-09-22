9am to 2pm @ 57 The Heights Road, Antigonish County
Bus 358, driven by Lorne Teasdale taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School & St Andrew Junior School is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Want to learn more about coastal erosion and how to prevent it? Then you won't want to miss this session coming up on Oct. 5 at the Lismore Community Hall.
In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30, the library will be hosting button-making sessions.
Come join us on Wednesday September 27 and Thursday September 28 from 11am-1pm and 4-6pm on the 1st floor of the library to make buttons for this important date.
ACOA Commits $9 million to Designated Comfort Centres in are...7:35 pm | Read Full Article
Federal support is coming to designated comfort centres; shelters for the public during power outages and emergencies. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has announced it will provide up to $9 million to help improve the readiness of these facilities in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona for future climate-induced weather events. Centres receiving the funding could […]
International Graduates in Demand stream of the Provincial N...7:24 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish MLA and Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson announced an expansion to the International Graduates in demand stream of the Provincial Nominee Program With an announcement Friday, the program will now include paramedics and pharmacy technicians. A release from the province states adding these occupations to this immigration pathway supports Nova Scotia’s recruitment efforts […]
Dates set for 2024 IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedw...10:36 am | Read Full Article
Management for Riverside International Speedway announced July 17-20 as the dates for the 2024 edition of the IWK 250 Super Weekend. The event is the largest stock car racing event in eastern Canada. While the event schedule for next year is not set, traditionally it includes practice on Wednesday evening for those divisions that race […]