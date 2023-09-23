10 am to 2pm @ 36 Grandview Drive
CONGRATS to Shelby Chisholm on her 1st Bandolero feature win at Scotia Speedworld last night! Shelby is Donald's daughter and granddaughter of our founder - the late John "Nova" Chisholm. Shelby also won her heat race. Another milestone in the Chisholm family racing legacy! 🥳🏁
Inverness Co. - Construction, Hwy 105, Melford to Iron Mines between the hours of 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM from Sept. 24/23 to Oct. 31/23. Work includes; asphalt patching, crack sealing and micro-surfacing. One lane traffic to be expected. Further updates will be made when available.
The Public Health Mobile Unit travels to communities across Nova Scotia offering COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests with or without an appointment. Find all upcoming clinics: https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
Federal support is coming to designated comfort centres; shelters for the public during power outages and emergencies. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has announced it will provide up to $9 million to help improve the readiness of these facilities in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona for future climate-induced weather events. Centres receiving the funding could […]
Antigonish MLA and Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson announced an expansion to the International Graduates in demand stream of the Provincial Nominee Program With an announcement Friday, the program will now include paramedics and pharmacy technicians. A release from the province states adding these occupations to this immigration pathway supports Nova Scotia’s recruitment efforts […]
LOCAL SPORTS AUS: Ranked fourth in the country, the X-Men dominated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 51-21 at St. FX Stadium to improve to 4-0 on the season. Player of the game Zachary Houde had two touchdown receptions and X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan was 14 for 25 for 206 passing yards in the victory. The X-Men […]