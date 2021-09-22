Yard Sale starting at 10 a.m. 11879 Route16, Boylston
St. FX University is extending its mask-wearing policy until the end of the fall semester. http://bit.ly/3Au8CVE
Mulgrave Town Council is looking at whether it can introduce a bylaw regulating backyard farm animals. http://bit.ly/3AxN6zi
There 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province is also reporting 29 recoveries, leaving the number of active cases of the virus at 127. There are 10 people in hospital. Fourteen of the new infections are in Central Zone. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases, nine are under investigation. There […]
The Mulgrave town office will be closed to the public from September 27 to and including October 4. Mayor Ron Chisholm said the short-term closure was due to a court case that would be held at that location on those dates. The town has a large space available for rent in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre […]
The U Sports national rankings are out and StFX made the list four times. The Women`s rugby team is ranked sixth in the nation, while the men`s soccer team is also ranked sixth, and the women`s soccer team is ranked seventh. The X Men football team received honourable mention.