Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 38 Highland Drive. Lots of fall, Halloween and Christmas items, home decor, kids toys and books.
Please be advised that the Town of Antigonish is experiencing an issue at the sewer treatment plant which has caused an odour to be present in the Bay Street and Adam Street area.
Dr. Strang has now included public libraries as Essential!
Proof of full COVID vaccine records will not be required to enter the public library next week, ❤️
More details soon…
#ThankYouDrStrang @nshealth @NS_CCTH @NSProvLibrary @989XFM @941thebreeze
Residents are advised that there have been reports of black bear sightings on StFX Campus and in the Arbor Drive Area. The Town has been in communication with the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forrest to advise them of these sightings.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Government Routine Will Res...11:34 am | Read Full Article
With the federal election now over, the Central Nova MP spent the last day or two catching up with family and thanking those who both helped with the campaign and took their time to vote. Now, he says, it`s time to get back at it. Sean Fraser, who earned just shy of 18,000 votes for […]
District of Guysborough Council Favours a Roundabout for Hig...10:42 am | Read Full Article
In the previous Liberal government’s 5-year highway improvement plan, a roundabout was proposed for the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 16 in Monastery. At the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s regular council meeting– held on Wednesday — council passed a motion to send a letter to the Department of Transportation and Active Transit […]
X-Men Hockey Coach Brad Peddle Says There’s a lot of E...11:28 am | Read Full Article
After a year of going without, X Men hockey is back on the ice. Head coach Brad Peddle said there is a lot of excitement within the team in part because of the layoff as well as the fact they have two recruiting classes coming on board at the same time. Even with all of […]