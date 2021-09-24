Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, at 272 Antigonish Landing HWY 337, 1 km past the hospital on the right. Vinyl records, books, board games, turntable, DVDs, CDS, household items
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Hope to see you at our #BioBlitz this Sunday (directions on the link):
https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/archibald-lake-guysborough-county
The map shows the ~ 3km hike to #ArchibaldLake. We pass by an #oldgrowthforest and a #waterfall before arriving at a beach on the lake.
Province Reports 34 New Cases of COVID-191:59 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 12 recoveries. Most of the new infections are in Central Zone with 32. Twelve are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel, 19 are under investigation. One case is in Northern Zone, a close contact of a previously reported […]
Province to Expand VirtualCareNS Pilot Program to Central an...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The provincial government has announced an initial investment of $1.3 million to support Nova Scotia Health to expand the VirtualCareNS pilot program to Central and Eastern zones beginning in December. The province says this will help ensure everyone on the waitlist for a doctor has access to care while recruitment efforts are enhanced. The pilot […]
X-Men Hockey Coach Brad Peddle Says There’s a lot of E...11:28 am | Read Full Article
After a year of going without, X Men hockey is back on the ice. Head coach Brad Peddle said there is a lot of excitement within the team in part because of the layoff as well as the fact they have two recruiting classes coming on board at the same time. Even with all of […]