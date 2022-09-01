Yard Sale: September 3

Yard sale: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., 40 Emanual Street, Stellarton (Lourdes Area). Lots of household items, also some furniture- kitchen table with 2 chairs, fireplace with remote, small side table, all sizes of picture frames all in good condition.
A multi-year project to restore a number of murals on the walls of St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish is nearing completion. The murals were painted from 1901 to 1903. https://bit.ly/3TDHMUU
The streets of Antigonish have become busier this week, a sign that St. FX students are returning to campus for fall semester. https://bit.ly/3TDhDpi
The Antigonish RCMP has a new commanding officer, with a connection to the local area. Kim Hillier, originally from Guysborough has become of the new Staff Sergeant of the detachment. https://bit.ly/3KJ1Xgq
Restoration of More than One Dozen Century-Old Murals at St....6:02 pm | Read Full Article
A project to restore a group of murals in the sanctuary of St. Ninian Cathedral is nearing completion. Quebec Painter Ozias Leduc produced the elaborate murals on the walls and ceilings in the sancturary from 1901 to 1903. Three decades later the church started covering most of the murals as part of renovations. In 2015, […]
St. FX Students to Arrive on Campus This Week Ahead of the S...5:55 pm | Read Full Article
StFX University is set to welcome back students this weekend. The school is hosting a check-in for around 425 students on Friday and 540 students on Saturday. There will be another check-in on Monday for about 500 students. StFX University President Dr. Andy Hakin said the school is being very cautious. Hakin said the university asking […]
St. FX Football names Malcolm Bussey, Alex Fedchun, and Nath...9:38 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Football has announced its Athletes of the Week. The Offensive Player of the week is second year running back Malcolm Bussey. The Hammonds Plains native from the school’s Human Kinetics program scored two touchdowns for the X-Men in their 25-12 win over Saint Mary’s over the weekend. The Defensive Player of the Week […]