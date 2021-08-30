Yard sale starting at 10 a.m., 2510 Westville Road Pictou Co. Some baby articles, household and Christmas items.
Happy Birthday Jagger Green of Linwood, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a Havre Boucher address and we'll send the voucher along.
Aug 30: Subway trivia: In a survey of school kids, what did they say was their favorite part of summer? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await. Redeem, Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
RESIDENTS OF TOWN/COUNTY OF ANTIGONISH: Join StFX Pres, Dr Hakin, Mayor Boucher, & Warden McCarron Wed, Sept 1, 6:30-7:30 PM (ADT) for a virtual information session to learn about the upcoming fall term. For more, click http://www.stfx.ca/communityinfo
Province Identifies 31 New Cases of COVID-192:56 pm | Read Full Article
There have been 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 18 recoveries since the province had its last update on Friday. Twenty-six of the new infections are in Central Zone. Fourteen are related to travel, eight are close contacts of previously reported cases and four are under investigation. Three cases are in Northern […]
Antigonight Art After Dark Festival to Begin this Week10:17 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonight Art After Dark Festival begins this week with a collection of artworks, performances and workshops by renowned local and regional artists. The free contemporary arts festival opens Friday, September 3rd with venues including the People’s Place Library, Antigonish Town Council Chambers, the Red Sky Gallery, Antigonish Landing, Chisholm Park, the East Coast Credit […]
Sports Roundup – August 296:11 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS U18 Major Hockey League Exhibition play, it was a lop-sided affair as the Pictou Weeks team shutout the Cape Breton West Islanders 9-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Center on Saturday. Today, the Islanders host the Weeks at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center! Game starts at Noon. Admission is $5.00 for […]