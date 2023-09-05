From 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. James United Church, Antigonish. Everything must go. Rock bottom prices.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost - "Maggie", a small white dog missing in the James River area. If you've found Maggie, call 902-863-4227.
STFX Soccer is back on the pitch for day two of the regular season ⚽️✌️
Spend a sunny Sunday afternoon with us cheering on the blue & white! STFX students receive a free ticket at the box office and all ticketing options are now available at http://goxgo.ca/tickets #goxgo
It’s a beautiful day in Antigonish for the STFX Soccer Home Opener!
Grab your friends & family and join us on home turf as the X-Men & X-Women kick off their first matches of the regular season 🤝
Head to http://goxgo.ca/gameday for all venue and ticketing info #goxgo
Antigonish Weather Title
Desmond Fatality Inquiry to Re-open for Submissions Before J...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
A release from the Nova Scotia Judiciary states proceedings for the Desmond Fatality Inquiry will reopen next Tuesday to allow counsel an opportunity to make submissions before Judge Paul Scovil. Last month, the judiciary appointed Scovil to take over responsibilities related to the inquiry after presiding Judge Warren Zimmer’s status as a Provincial Court judge […]
Pictou County District RCMP Investigating Frauds11:51 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP say officers investigated several frauds over the past month. Police say in one case, a local resident had their home listed for sale, and then noticed it was listed on Facebook market place for rent. RCMP say the fraudster used photos from the home to bait others into sending money to […]
Antigonish Angels Capture the Nova Scotia 11U A Tier 2 Baseb...8:46 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Angels 11u rep team beat Halifax twice Monday, 11-10 and 14-9 to claim the 11U A Tier 2 provincial banner. This is the second year in a row the 11u team has won their provincial tier. Facebook Twitter