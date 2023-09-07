9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at L’Arche, 4 West Street, Antigonish
Lost - "Maggie", a small white dog missing in the James River area. If you've found Maggie, call 902-863-4227.
STFX Soccer is back on the pitch for day two of the regular season ⚽️✌️
Spend a sunny Sunday afternoon with us cheering on the blue & white! STFX students receive a free ticket at the box office and all ticketing options are now available at http://goxgo.ca/tickets #goxgo
It’s a beautiful day in Antigonish for the STFX Soccer Home Opener!
Grab your friends & family and join us on home turf as the X-Men & X-Women kick off their first matches of the regular season 🤝
Head to http://goxgo.ca/gameday for all venue and ticketing info #goxgo
Construction Companies Submit Low Tenders for Work12:42 pm | Read Full Article
A number of construction companies offered low tenders on construction projects in the province. Dexter Construction offered the low bid of $243,001 for a culvert replacement project in Kings County. One other company bid on the project. R. MacLean Forestry Limited offered the low bid of $476,250 for RIM bush clearing on various roads in […]
Pictou County Woman to Appear in Court on Drug Charges12:40 pm | Read Full Article
A Pictou County woman faces drug charges following a police investigation. On August 29th, at 2:30 p.m., the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on Washington Street in New Glasgow. As part of a lengthy investigation, police seized a quantity of Fentanyl and Crystal Methamphetamine and other […]
Stellarton Native Blayre Turnbull signs with the PWHL’...2:51 pm | Read Full Article
Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull is joining a pair of fellow Olympians after signing with Toronto’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team. Each team in the new league, which will begin play in January, is able to sign three players before September 10, after which the six team league will hold a 15 round draft. Turnbull joins Sarah […]