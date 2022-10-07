Yard Sale Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Abercrombie Community Centre, 1571 Abercrombie Road. To book a table call 902 752-8115.
The Beech Hill Solid Waste Resource Management Facility located at 1356 Beech Hill Road will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022 for Thanksgiving Day.
Garbage, Organics and Recyclables will be collected as usual on Thanksgiving Day.
Found: a Brown Wallet, found outside Access Nova Scotia Antigonish office. Call 902-863-5660.
The nominees have been announced for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. https://bit.ly/3yqzO8V
Pictou County Man Charged with Attempted Murder8:11 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with Attempted Murder. Shortly before 5:30 Friday morning, New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and Stellarton Police, with the assistance of the RCMP’s Critical Incident Program issued an arrest warrant on Foord Street at a Stellarton apartment. It was part of a joint investigation from an […]
Antigonish Chamber of Commerce announces Nominees for its Bu...12:58 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2022 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at St. Andrews District Community Center on Thursday, October 20th, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are available on the chamber web site, or by calling (902) 863-6308. The nominees for the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, presented […]
Hockey Nova Scotia Suspends Transfer of of Participant Asses...10:37 am | Read Full Article
Hockey Nova Scotia says it has “lost confidence” in Hockey Canada’s senior leadership. In a statement issued following an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors, Hockey Nova Scotia says hockey and non-hockey families agree, change is needed at the highest level of the game. Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending the transfer of […]