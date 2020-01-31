YMCA of Cape Breton’s Port Hawkesbury Branch to Close

The YMCA at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is closing. YMCA of Cape Breton on its Facebook page, says the decision to shutter its Port Hawkesbury branch was made at a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. The Port Hawkesbury location will shut down on February 22nd.

The YMCA says the difficult decison to close was made following an ongoing review of the branch’s financial standing and sustainability. The branch has been has been in operation for the past 15 years.

The Port Hawkesbury closure won’t impact the YMCA’s other locations in Sydney and Membertou.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton and town council thanked the YMCA for their years of service, adding council recognizes the importance of a robust fitness facility. Beaton said the health and wellness of Strait area citizens is a priority as the town goes forward with short and long-term plans to keep the facility operational.

The town owns the bulk of the equipment and investments in the gym facility and will now focus on a new operations plan for February 23 and onward.