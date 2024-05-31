YMCA Pictou County Launches YMCA StFX Early Years Centre in Antigonish, formerly Cormier’s Play to Learn

Earlier this week, the YMCA of Pictou County announced it is now officially operating the YMCA STFX Early Years Centre, formerly known as Cormier’s Play to Learn. A release from the YMCA states the transition represents a significant step forward in the YMCA’s mission to provide safe, high-quality early childhood education and childcare to Antigonish and Pictou County.

Tara Gallant, manager of child care for the YMCA of Pictou County, said in 2020 the Department of Education issued an expression of interest looking for non-profit organizations wanting to operate child care centres in the future. She said the YMCA put out their names looking for a centre on the outskirts of Pictou County, with their first choice being Antigonish County.

They didn’t find a space at that time but in 2023, it came out that Cormier’s Play to Learn was looking for a non-profit group to take over the centre and the DOE came to the YMCA.

The YMCA release also states all current staff members from Cormier’s Play to Learn have agreed to join the newly named centre.

All three childcare centre’s operated by the YMCA of Pictou County are at capacity. For more information about the YMCA STFX Early Years Centre and the services they offer, please contact the YMCA of Pictou County at Tara.Gallant@pcymca.ca.