Young Female Artists to be Featured in a new Antigonish Exhibition

An art display featuring works from young female artists is set for tomorrow night.

The Dress (de) Code exhibition, co-hosted by the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Antigonish Culture Alive, opens Saturday at the People’s Place Library.

Rachel Power, arts coordinator with ACA, said the overall project is a collaboration with the resource centre and ACA. She said the parties teamed up and received a grant for supplies and 10 young women between the ages of 12 and 14 signed up, with the program beginning in October. She said the purpose of Dress (de) Code was to connect the artists with the tradition of fabric arts and the feminist movements and “to draw connections to contemporary social dialogues.”

Power said they are extremely proud to see the eager young women sign up and come out for the project, noting the artists are pleased with their work.

The exhibition reception begins on Saturday at 2 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend.