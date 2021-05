Pictou County District RCMP say a 13-year-old youth has been injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Egerton.

Police, fire and EHS personnel were called to the collision on the Lamont Road around 6:10 p.m. Sunday evening and found an ATV had left the highway and went into the ditch.

The youth, the driver of the ATV, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The youth was taken to a Halifax hospital by LifeFlight. RCMP are investigating the crash.