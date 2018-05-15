Yukon Premier and Antigonish native Sandy Silver to attend Special Olympics National Games

Yukon’s Premier and Antigonish native Sandy Silver says he’ll be among the fans in the stands in his hometown cheering on the athletes competing in the Special Olympics National Summer Games. Silver, who usually makes it home for a couple of weeks in the summer, says he’s excited his trip this year coincides with the games.

Silver says he was also pleased to contribute a stone to the Cairn that is being built to hold the Special Olympics flame. Silver says the stone he’s sent to games organizers from Yukon has an Antigonish connection.

Silver says the Cairn is a great initiative, very powerful and meaningful. Silver is looking forward to seeing it when he returns home.