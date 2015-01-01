Yukon’s Premier Ranj Pillai with a Connection to Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Participated in National Premiers Meetings in Halifax

Most of Canada`s premiers were in Halifax for a meeting yesterday and one of those premier’s has a local connection.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai said the meeting involved the premiers looking at best practices and focussing on how they can help each other, and ensure health care improves across the country.

Pillai said he was here over the summer working on an agreement with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, which he said is still being worked on. He also said there is work being done with Atlantic premiers when it comes to recognition of foreign credentials of health care workers.

Pillai was born in Inverness and went to high school in Antigonish. His father worked as a doctor in Inverness for over 50 years while his mother worked as a nurse for over 40 years. He said it was great to be back in Nova Scotia, noting he also received some jam from Antigonish MLA and Health minister Michelle Thompson.