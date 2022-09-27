Zach Houde, Alex Fedchun, and Ben Hadley are St. FX and AUS Football Players of the Week

St. FX Football has announced their athletes of the week.

The Offensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men receiver Zach Houde. The first year Climate and Environmental Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec scored two touchdowns in the X-Mens 26-7 win over Mount Allison on Sunday. He had nine catches in the game for 178 total yards, averaging 19.8 yards per reception

The Defensive Athlete of the Weeks is X-Men Lineman

Alex Fedchun. The fifth year Human Kinetics student from Calgary had a fumble recovery for 69 yards that set up the first field goal of the game in their win over Mount Allison. He also had 2.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards, three solo and one assisted tackle.

The Special Teams Athlete of the Week is X-Men Kicker and Punter Ben Hadley. The third year

Business student from Halifax kicked two field goals and a pair of extra points in their win over Mount Allison. He had three kick offs for 191 yards, averaging 63.7 yards per kick.

Hadley, Fedchun and Houde have also been named AUS Football Players of the Week.