Zachary Houde, Liam Wilde and Ben Hadley named St. FX Football Players of the Week

X-Men receiver Zachary Houde is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week for the week. Houde, a first year Climate & Environment science student from Thetford Mines, Que. led all X-Men receivers in their close loss to SASK in the U SPORTS Uteck Bowl Saturday. Houde had five receptions for 98 total yards, including two highlight reel catches including one from 33 yards at the end of the 3rd quarter, and another from 22 yards at 3rd & 4 in the fourth quarter to set up a STFX touchdown on the next play. He also had an 11-yard KO return in the game.

X-Men defensive back Liam Wilde is the StFX Football Defensive Player of the Week for the week. Wilde, a fifth year Arts student from Calgary, Alta. led the X-Men defense with 8.5 tackles in their close U SPORTS Uteck Bowl loss to SASK on Saturday. He had seven solo tackles in the game and the AUS all-star and X-Men co-captain was part of a strong leadership core on the X defense that lead the nation in defense points (10.4 Y/G).

X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley is the StFX Football Special Teams Player of the week. Hadley,

a third year Business student from Halifax, NS scored seven points in the X-Men’s close loss to SASK in the U SPORTS Uteck Bowl Saturday. He kicked field goals from 32 and 17 yards and booted one extra point.