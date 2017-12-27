Zutphen Contractors awarded $2 million tender for Fortress Louisbourg

An Inverness County construction company has been awarded a contract by Parks Canada for work at Fortress Louisbourg National Historic Site. The contract to Zutphen Contractors is worth $2 million. The tender is to deal with erosion at the barrier beach adjacent to the fortress. The work includes beach nourishment, which is adding large quantities of sand or sediment to combat erosion and increase beach width.

The work will also consist of Rock Groyne Construction. These are rock formations, built out from the shore to combat erosion by limiting water flow and the movement of sediment.

Work is expected to be completed at the end of March.