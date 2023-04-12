Zutphen Contractors Inc. Donates $1 million on Behalf of All Employees Past and Present to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital Foundation

A local hospital foundation received a $1 million donation from a local company Tuesday.

Zutphen Contractors Inc. made the donation to the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital Foundation today on behalf of all employees past and present. Heather Gillis, facility manager at the ICMH, said it is the largest single donation to the foundation to date.

Gillis said the money isn`t earmarked for anything in particular at the moment. She said the donation came after foundation members met with two owners of the company a few weeks ago to discuss the facility, some of the strengths and challenges it faces, and some of the changes over the last few years.

The fact the donation was made on behalf of the employees of Zutphen Contractors shows the integrity of the organization and how much they value their employees, said Gillis.