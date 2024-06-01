Sports Roundup – June 1

LOCAL SPORTS

In AGR Fastpitch League in St. Andrews, St. Andrews will play St. Joseph’s at 4 pm, followed by Guysborough versus the U17’s in an exhibition game at 6, then Pomquet faces Heatherton at 8

NATIONAL SPORTS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Evan Bouchard added two assists as the visiting Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 to grab a 3-2 lead in the NHL Western Conference final. Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton. Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers, while Wyatt Johnston had the Stars’ goal.

The host Saginaw Spirit and London Knights, both from the Ontario Hockey League, will play for the Memorial Cup on Sunday. Ethan Hay had two goals and two assists and Rodwin Dionicio added a goal and three assists as the Spirit defeated the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1. The O-H-L champion Knights beat the Spirit 4-2 on Wednesday in round-robin action.

Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner, Pirates’ right-hander Kyle Nicolas got Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier on groundouts. That set the stage for Schneider, who turned on a first-pitch fastball for his seventh homer of the season. The Jays extended their winning streak to four games.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox fired a six-under 64 to tie clubhouse leader Robert MacIntyre of Scotland at 10 under overall at the R-B-C Canadian Open after two rounds. MacIntyre had a four-under 66 in the morning to move to the top of the leaderboard. Reigning champion Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B-C, missed the cut. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario, is the lone Canadian, tied for fourth at seven-under.

The Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders and B-C Lions all posted wins to wrap up the C-F-L preseason schedule. The Argos beat the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 25-14. The Redblacks edged the visiting Montreal Alouettes 19-13. The visiting Stampeders blitzed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-10 and the Lions rolled over the visiting Edmonton Elks 26-9.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Edmonton 3 Dallas 1 (Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

Memorial Cup Semifinal at Saginaw, Michigan

Saginaw 7 Moose Jaw 1

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 3 (14 innings)

Miami 8 Texas 2

Cleveland 7 Washington 1

Atlanta 4 Oakland 2

Milwaukee 12 Chicago White Sox 5

San Diego 11 Kansas City 8

N.Y. Yankees 6 San Francisco 2

American League

Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 1

Boston 7 Detroit 3

Minnesota 6 Houston 1

Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 4

National League

Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 10 Arizona 9

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 1

CFL Pre-Season

Toronto 25 Hamilton 14

Ottawa 19 Montreal 13

Calgary 31 Winnipeg 10

B.C. 26 Edmonton 9

MLS

New York City FC 5 San Jose 1

WNBA

Connecticut 74 Dallas 72

Atlanta 78 Las Vegas 74

New York 90 Washington 79

Minnesota 95 Phoenix 71

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers at Florida, 8 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (Weathers 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 4-4), 10:05 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-5) at Boston (Criswell 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-5) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Walston 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, ppd.

WNBA

Chicago at Indiana, 12 p.m.