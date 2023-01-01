Listen Live
Helping the Helpers, an Education and an Awareness Day for F...10:41 am | Read Full Article
The 9th edition of Helping the Helpers is set for later this month. Organizer John Garth MacDonald described the event as an awareness and education day for first responders who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder. He said part of the goal of the day is to help end the stigma associated with mental health […]
Rug Hooking Exhibition “Every Child Matters; Finding a Wa...9:29 am | Read Full Article
An art exhibition that is a collaboration between the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia, five Mi’kmaq artists and Indigenous communities is on display at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury. The exhibition is called “Every Child Matters; Finding a Way Forward”. The Guild commissioned five Mi’kmaq artists from the Maritimes, who produced […]
Soccer’s Amanda Smith and Dyan Vill named St. FX Playe...8:21 am | Read Full Article
For the third time since the varsity season began, X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week. The second year education student in her fifth year of eligibility from Ottawa scored five goals in two shutout victories for the X-Women over the weekend, including four in their 5-0 win […]