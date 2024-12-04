Pictou West MLA-Elect Marco MacLeod says Strengthening the Rural Economy and Making the Area a Vibrant Place to Live and Work are Top Priorities For his Next Term in Office

Marco MacLeod is the MLA elect for Pictou West after picking up 4,159 on election night, defeating NDP candidate Melinda MacKenzie and liberal candidate Mary Wooldridge-Elliott. MacLeod, who became the MLA for the riding in a May by-election, said it feels good to know he has the support of residents in the area, adding he is excited to get back to work.

With an official installation upcoming, MacLeod said he has a couple of goals for the area, including strengthening the rural economy and making the area a vibrant place to live and work.

MacLeod said he noticed the differences in his first campaign in the by-election and the full provincial election, calling the general election a little quiet. He said he feels voter fatigue is a real thing, after noticing it while campaigning. MacLeod also thanked everyone who took the time to vote in the general election.