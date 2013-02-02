38th Annual Pictou County Minor Hockey Association Bantam AA/A Memorial Hockey Tournament to be held this weekend

The 38th Annual Pictou County Minor Hockey Association Bantam AA/A Memorial Hockey Tournament is set for this weekend at Pictou County Wellness Centre, with play beginning on Friday.

The first game starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Wellness Center with Brookfield Elks U15 A facing off against Antigonish Bulldogs U15A and Antigonish Bulldogs U15AA facing off against Strait Richmond Pirates U15AA.

Games continue throughout the weekend. The first game with the host team is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Pictou Crushers U15A playing against Acadia Axemen.

This tournament is held in memory of three players of the 1983/84 team as well as one of their mothers whose lives were lost in a tragic motor vehicle accident while returning home from a tournament in Chatham, New Brunswick in February 1984.