A Number of Student Focused Events Planned for St. FX Homecoming

Homecoming weekend is almost here.

STFX University is hosting Homecoming 2024 this weekend, and will host events beginning on Thursday and running throughout the weekend.

Jacqueline De LeeBeeck, director of student life at STFX, said when it comes to student focused events, there will be a senior class trivia event on Thursday evening at the Charles V Keating Centre, starting at 7 p.m..

On Friday, there will be a STFX soccer double header starting at 5, followed by Taps and Taste, featuring the East Enders at the Keating Centre starting at 8 p.m..

Saturday’s schedule includes a pancake breakfast and a fun run in the morning, followed by the Blue and White Tailgate Festival, starting at 12:30 p.m. at Chapel Square. The homecoming football game featuring STFX and the Bishops Gaiters starts at 3 p.m., followed by Blue and White night from 6-8 p.m., also at Chapel Square.

A town clean-up is set for Sunday morning, followed by Women’s Rugby and Lacrosse in the afternoon.

For a full schedule, please visit stfx.ca